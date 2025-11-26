Arab Finance: Elsewedy Cement has increased its stake in Qalaa Holdings to 8.73%, up from 4.97%, according to a disclosure.

This comes as a result of the company acquiring around 159.026 million shares in Qalaa Holdings for EGP 93.030 million.

The average purchase price of the transaction amounts to EGP 0.585 per share.

Qalaa Holdings is one of the region’s prominent investment companies. It focuses on investments in energy, transportation and logistics, agriculture and food industries, mining, and cement and construction.