Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries (EIPICO) logged net profits after tax worth EGP 1.09 billion in 2024, up 33% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 823 million.

Total net sales jumped by 45% to EGP 7.59 billion at the end of December 2024 from EGP 5.23 billion, according to the consolidated financial results.

Listed on Egyptian Exchange (EGX) since September 1995, EIPICO operates within the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences sector focusing on pharmaceuticals.

