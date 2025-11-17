Cairo - Egyptian Financial and Industrial (EFIC) reported EGP 320.57 million in non-consolidated net profits after tax during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, lower year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 581.82 million.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 2.90 in 9M-25, compared with EGP 4.83 in the same period last year, according to the financial results.

The standalone net sales surged to EGP 3.59 billion as of 30 September 2025 from EGP 2.82 billion in 9M-24.

Financial Results for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the EGX-listed company generated standalone net profits after tax of EGP 78.16 million, signaling an annual plunge from EGP 259.24 million.

During the July-September 2025 period, the non-consolidated net sales hiked to EGP 1.22 billion from EGP 1.14 billion in Q3-24, whereas the basic EPS declined to EGP 0.71 from EGP 2.15.

It is worth noting that in the first half (H1) of 2025, the consolidated net profits after tax of EFIC increased by 18.33% to EGP 644.22 million from EGP 788.88 million in H1-24.

