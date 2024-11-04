Cairo – Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company (EFIC) logged 150% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 586.71 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, versus EGP 234.37 million.

Revenues hit EGP 2.79 billion as of 30 September 2024, an annual hike of 84% from EGP 1.52 billion, according to the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased by 148% YoY to EGP 6.70 in 9M-24 from EGP 2.70.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2024, the consolidated net profits after tax of EFIC jumped to EGP 788.88 million from EGP 435.50 million a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

