EFG Holding witnessed consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 4.60 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, higher year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 4.15 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 1.99 in the January-September 2025 period, an annual decrease from EGP 2.28 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Revenues shrank to EGP 17.78 billion in 9M-25 from EGP 18.57 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

Moreover, the total assets reached EGP 243.65 billion at the end of September 2025, compared with EGP 186.87 billion in the twelve-month period that ended on 31 December 2024.

Standalone Financials for 9M

The non-consolidated net profits after tax surged to EGP 1.66 billion in 9M-25 from EGP 982.51 million in the same period last year, while the EPS climbed to EGP 1.16 from EGP 0.68.

EFG Holding generated higher revenues at EGP 4.73 billion as of 30 September 2025, compared to EGP 596.50 million in 9M-24.

Total assets amounted to EGP 29.85 billion in 9M-25, versus EGP 25.28 billion in 2024.

Quarterly Results

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the company’s consolidated net profits after tax hit EGP 1.74 billion, signaling a YoY rise from EGP 994.15 million.

The revenues hiked by 27% to EGP 6.25 billion in Q3-25 from EGP 4.97 billion in Q3-24, whereas the EPS grew to EGP 0.59 from EGP 0.48.

The EGX-listed company shifted to non-consolidated net losses after tax worth EGP 262.79 million in Q3-25, against net profits of EGP 102.76 million in Q3-24.

Meanwhile, the standalone revenues surged YoY to EGP 1.01 billion in the July-September 2025 period from EGP 251.70 million.

The loss per share totaled EGP 0.18 in Q3-25 when compared with an EPS of EGP 0.07 in Q3-24.

Karim Awad, CEO of EFG Hermes, commented: “Our resilient, diversified business model underpinned by a broad portfolio and strategic geographic footprint has enabled us to navigate market volatility with steadiness and deliver consistent results.“

“We are delighted by Bank NXT’s strong performance, and with the successful completion of last month’s capital increase, we are confident this will further accelerate the bank’s growth trajectory,” Awad added.

He noted: “The promising performance of Valu, which has seen impressive revenue growth since its listing on the EGX, further strengthening EFG Finance’s contribution to the Group.”

During the first half (H1) of 2025, EFG Holding recorded an annual decline in consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 2.86 billion, compared to EGP 3.16 billion.

