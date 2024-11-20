EFG Hermes Holding (HRHO) reported a 96.44% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits excluding non-interest for the first nine months of 2024, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 20th.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company stood at EGP 3.309 billion in the nine months to September 30th, compared to EGP 1.685 billion in the same period of 2023.

Total consolidated revenues hit EGP 18.571 billion during the first nine months of this year, up from EGP 10.490 billion in the same period a year earlier.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, the company recorded a standalone net profit of EGP 982.514 million from January through September, climbing from EGP 625.075 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues rose to EGP 3.577 billion from EGP 2.011 billion.

EFG Hermes is a leading financial services company in Egypt listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), with a presence in 13 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, and Pakistan.

