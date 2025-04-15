Muscat: The MSX index closed at 4,276.22 points, up by 0.01% from previous close. The Sharia Index ended up by 0.32% at 382.81 points. Oman Refreshment, up 5.88%, was the top gainer while, Al Omaniya Financial Services, down 9.86%, was the top loser. Shares of Bank Dhofar were the most active in terms of number of shares traded as well as in terms of turnover.

A total number of 1,069 trades were executed during the day’s trading session, generating turnover of OMR3.83 million, with more than 25.01 million shares changing hands. Out of 54 traded securities, 18 advanced, 14 declined, and 22 remained unchanged. At the session close, GCC & Arab investors were net buyers for OMR739,000 while domestic investors were net sellers for OMR662,000, followed by foreign investors for OMR77,000 worth of shares.

Financial Index closed at 7,488.32 points, down 0.39%. Prices of Oman United Insurance, OMINVEST, Bank Muscat were up by 2.39%, 0.45%, 0.40% respectively. Prices of Al Omaniya Financial Services, Al Sharqia Investment, Oman & Emirates Investment, Bank Dhofar, Oman Arab Bank were down by 9.86%, 4.23%, 2.94%, 2.78%, 0.71% respectively.

Industrial Index closed at 5,536.55 points, up 0.51%. Prices of Oman Refreshment, Muscat Thread Mill, Oman Flour Mills, Gulf Mushroom Products, Voltamp Energy were up by 5.88%, 4.00%, 2.37%, 0.91%, 0.85% respectively. Prices of Dhofar Cattle Feed, Oman Cement, Al Anwar Ceramics were down by 6.67%, 1.27%, 0.85% respectively.

Services Index was up by 0.47% before closing at 1,546.72 points. Prices of Abraj Energy, Oman National Engineering, Muscat Desalination, Renaissance Services, Ooredoo were up by 1.85%, 1.80%, 1.54%, 1.26%, 1.16% respectively. Prices of Phoenix Power, Al Batinah Power were down by 1.64%, 1.45% respectively.

