Delta for Printing and Packaging (DTPP) reported a 3.02% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax for the first nine months of 2025, as per a disclosure on November 10th.

The company recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 62.256 million in the nine months to September 30th, compared to EGP 60.430 million in the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, net sales surged to EGP 605.726 million from EGP 577.270 million in the first nine months of last year.

Delta is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the manufacture of packaging materials. The company is active in producing, manufacturing, and printing packaging and wrapping materials, especially cardboard, paper, plastic, and multi-layer materials.

