Egypt - The board of directors of B Investments has approved swapping all of its shares amounting to around 16.5% in Basata Holding for Financial Payments via a non-cash share swap transaction at a swap ratio of 1:1, as per a disclosure.

This is aligned with Article 43 bis and 44 of the Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing rules.

