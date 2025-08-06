EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, has completed its role as sole global coordinator for the EGP 450 million initial public offering (IPO) of National Printing Company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The offering involved selling 10% of the company’s shares at EGP 21.25 per share, implying a market cap of EGP 4.50 billion, according to a press release.

The IPO included a private tranche to Saudi investor Omran Mohammed Al Omran, while the public offering for retail and institutional investors in Egypt was oversubscribed by 23.60 times.

National Printing shares began trading today under the ticker NAPR.CA.

Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, commented: “This IPO reflects strong investor demand for high-quality companies and represents the second listing we have completed on the EGX in 2025, following Valu.”

It is worth highlighting that EFG Hermes’ Investment Banking division acted as the sole global coordinator for the deal.

Founded in 1979, National Printing is a key player in Egypt’s paper and packaging sector, operating four subsidiaries and serving 15 industries. It has more than 690 clients, including multinationals and blue-chip firms.

