DUBAI - Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, Dubai's biggest bank by assets, reported a flat fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, as investments to "drive future growth" offset higher income and lower impairment charges, the lender said.

Its net profit of 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion) for the October-to-December period was unchanged from the same quarter in 2023 but slightly below analysts' average estimate of 4.1 billion dirhams, LSEG data showed.

However, the bank, majority-owned by the government of Dubai, said net profit for the full year increased 7% to 23 billion dirhams "on balance sheet growth".

Its gross loans increased 10% to 529 billion dirhams in the 12 months to the end of December, while deposits were 14% higher at 667 billion dirhams. Total assets rose 16% to 997 billion dirhams.

Banks in the United Arab Emirates, where Emirates NBD is among the largest, have benefited from the Gulf region's growth prospects as regional governments boost investment into developing non-oil sectors and diversify income sources.

Dubai has become one of the world's fastest-growing cities and its property market, home to the world's tallest skyscraper, has boomed amid a swift post-pandemic economic rebound, helped by relaxed residency rules.

Emirates NBD reported a rise of 10% in net interest income to 8.6 billion dirhams in the fourth quarter, while non-funded income grew 8% to 2.7 billion dirhams.

Most Gulf central banks cut their key interest rates in September after the Federal Reserve lowered U.S. rates by half a percentage point. Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The Fed is expected to keep rates steady in the 4.25%-4.50% range at the end of its meeting later on Wednesday.

Emirates NBD posted a net interest margin (NIM) of 3.64% in 2024 and said it expects NIM to drop to 3.3%-3.5% due to the rate cut.

The lender proposed a dividend of 100 fils ($0.2723). ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

