The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday the government had not yet decided whether it would take a stake in the German division of state-owned Dutch power grid operator TenneT and was still in talks with the Netherlands.

** Sands Point Risk has closed its first acquisition with a deal for Pennsylvania-based medical stop-loss MGU BRM Specialty Markets, the latest step in its expansion plans after previously launching in transactional liability and construction, sources familiar with the matter told Program Manager.

** London-based private equity firm Apax Partners has agreed to acquire Guernsey-based investment company Apax Global Alpha (AGA) for about 916.5 million euros ($1.07 billion), the companies said.

** Norwegian online classifieds group Adevinta said it had sold its Spanish business to Swedish private equity firm EQT to focus more on its remaining European units.

** Britain and ChatGPT maker OpenAI have signed a new strategic partnership to deepen collaboration on AI security research and explore investing in British AI infrastructure, such as data centres, the government said on Monday.

** French engine and aircraft equipment maker Safran said it had finalised the acquisition of flight control and actuation activities from Collins Aerospace.

** Power equipment maker GE Vernova will buy France-based Alteia, which makes artificial intelligence-based tools that allow utility companies to review their grids, it said.

** Shares of Brazilian medical diagnostics company Fleury jumped on Monday after reports of a potential acquisition by hospital chain Rede D'Or, which analysts said could generate synergies.

** Eutelsat said it has signed a strategic agreement with the UK government to offer connectivity services through its LEO network for diplomatic missions, law enforcement activities and military operations and critical interventions.

** Titan Company will buy a 67% stake in Dubai-based luxury brand Damas from Qatar's Mannai Corporation at an enterprise value of 1.04 billion dirham ($283.2 million), potentially making it one of the largest Indian jewellers in the Middle East.

** German forklift truck maker Jungheinrich said it had agreed to sell its Russian unit to a Russian financial investor and asset manager, and was cutting its full-year profit forecast as a result.

** Financial software provider SS&C Technologies said it will acquire Carlyle's British fund network and data business Calastone for about 766 million pounds ($1.03 billion).

** Cross-border payments provider IFX Payments said that it is considering withdrawing its takeover offer for Argentex , just days after the British currency risk management company appointed administrators due to a funding shortfall.

** Emirati conglomerate Al-Futtaim is to buy a 49.95% stake in Saudi Arabian franchiser Cenomi Retail in a deal worth more than 2.5 billion riyals ($667 million), Cenomi Retail said in a statement on Sunday. (Compiled by Rajarshi Roy, Prakhar Srivastava and Apratim Sarkar in Bengaluru)