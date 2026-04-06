UAE-based luxury project developer Damac Properties has announced that it has capped off a strong first quarter performance, emerging as the market leader in March.

Having achieved AED3.12 billion ($849 million) in sales across 1,106 transactions, Damac is top ranked by transaction volume, significantly ahead of competitors.

The performance reinforces Damac’s dominant market position, with a total of 3,663 units sold in Q1 2026, consolidating its role as a key driver of Dubai’s real estate momentum, said a top official.

"Despite political tensions across the region, the fundamentals of Dubai’s real estate market remain exceptionally strong. Demand continues to grow, and investor confidence in Dubai remains robust, reinforcing the emirate’s position as one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations," stated its Managing Director Amira Sajwani.

March data highlights a clear flight to quality, with buyers gravitating towards developers with proven delivery, strong track records, and financial discipline, she noted.

Damac’s leading transaction volumes signal sustained trust in its product, delivery capability, and long-term value proposition.

In March, it had recorded 1,106 transactions, compared to 795 for Emaar and 578 for Binghatti.

The Dubai developer said its operational strength continues to underpin its market performance. With over 50,000 homes delivered and 55,000 units currently in the pipeline, construction across all its projects remains firmly on track, stated the top official.

Handover timelines are proceeding as scheduled, reflecting the developer’s consistent execution and commitment to delivery, she added.

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