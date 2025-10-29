Credit Agricole Egypt logged consolidated net profits attributable to the parent valued at EGP 5.144 billion in the first nine months of 2025, 15.47% down from EGP 6.086 billion in the same period a year ago, as per the financial results.

The consolidated net interest income totaled EGP 8.045 billion as of the end of September 2025, representing a year-over-year (YoY) decrease from EGP 8.211 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 3.66 in 9 months of 2025, versus EGP 4.33 a year earlier.

As for the standalone financials, the lender recorded lower net profits after tax of EGP 5.131 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30th, 2025, compared to EGP 6.059 billion.

Net interest income edged down to EGP 8.013 billion from EGP 8.181 billion, while the profit per share dropped to EGP 3.65 from EGP 4.32.

At the end of June 2025, Credit Agricole Egypt recorded 99.92% YoY lower consolidated net profits after tax and minority interest at EGP 3.554 billion, compared to EGP 4.213 billion.

