Cairo: Social Impact Capital, the majority shareholder of 51.20% in Cairo for Investment and Real Estate Development (CIRA Education), is in the process of acquiring an additional 37.50% stake in CIRA through a mandatory takeover offer (MTO).

The new transaction aims to position CIRA for regional expansion, according to an official statement.

Furthermore, with this investment, CIRA is positioned to expand access to world-class learning and spearhead transformative initiatives that empower students and educators alike across all stages of the learning journey, including higher education.

The collaboration will allow CIRA to forge pioneering partnerships with both local and global institutions to meet the region’s evolving educational needs and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Moreover, the additional shares will be acquired on settlement of the MTO in a landmark transaction following a binding agreement with Afaq Al Elm Investments Company (Afaq Al Elm), a subsidiary of the Saudi Egyptian Investment Company (SEIC), SIC and its founding shareholders pursuant to which Afaq Al Elm agreed to subscribe to new shares in SIC by way of a capital increase with the proceeds to be used by SIC to finance the MTO.

CEO of CIRA Education, Mohammed El-Kalla, said: "This transaction represents a bold leap toward realizing our ambition of reshaping education across the region, marking a pivotal milestone in CIRA’s journey. With the partnership of SIC and SEIC, we are poised to take our vision to the next level — supporting its aspiration to become a regional leader.”

El-Kalla added: “This partnership reflects our shared goal to contribute to the future of education and empower the next generation. Together, we will continue to innovate, expand and deliver world-class education to students across the region.”

SEIC, a fully owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) subsidiary, was launched in 2022 to invest in promising sectors throughout Egypt, building on CIRA’s footprint as the largest fully integrated education service provider in the Egyptian private sector.

The investment reaffirms SEIC’s confidence in SIC’s vision and underscores CIRA’s growth potential as a transformative force in the region’s education landscape.

Acting CEO of SEIC, Muteb Al Shathri, said: “We are delighted to mark this milestone cooperation with SIC and together contribute to the growth of CIRA. This transaction is part of SEIC’s strategy to contribute to the promising sectors which are important for economic development.”

Al Shathri concluded: “The strategic partnerships that SEIC is establishing with leading Egyptian companies are fundamental elements of success.”

Earlier in January 2025, CIRA Education unveiled the launch of CIRA Care to be the first initiative in the Middle East dedicated to revolutionising the care economy.

