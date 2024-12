Cairo Housing and Development Company (ELKA) recorded a block-trading deal worth EGP 896.88 million, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on December 30th.

The transaction was executed on 296 million of the company’s shares.

Cairo Housing is an Egypt-based firm engaged in real estate and housing development operations.

Its main activities include acquiring, selling, and leasing lands and buildings as well as city planning and infrastructure construction activities.

