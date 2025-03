Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has launched a sale of its Hong Kong shares to raise up to $5.2 billion via an accelerated book-building, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.

The company has set a price range of HK$333-HK$345 per share for the offering, representing an up to 8.4% discount compared to the stock's market closing price of HK$363.60 on Monday, the term sheet showed.

