BlackRock has a handshake deal to buy private credit group HPS Investment Partners, and the transaction for the lender could cost $12 billion, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The two sides have agreed on the broad outline of the deal with an eye towards announcing general terms after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, the report said citing four people familiar with the matter.

