Riyadh – BinDawood Holding Company announced cash dividends of SAR 114.10 million, equivalent to 10% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

The Tadawul-listed company will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.10 per share for 1.14 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 15 and 29 March 2025, respectively.

As of 31 December 2024, BinDawood Holding posted 1.88% higher net profits at SAR 280.25 million, compared to SAR 275.07 million in 2023.

Source: Mubasher

