The Bahrain All Share Index of Bahrain Bourse (BHB) closed Monday’s trading session 0.53% down at 1,890.11 points, compared to 1,900.2 points on Sunday.

Turnover amounted to nearly BHD 494,166 after trading volume hit 1.301 million shares.

The trading session closed with domestic market cap at BHD 7.348 billion.

