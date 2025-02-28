Oman’s Asyad Shipping has guided to the top of a OR0.117–OR0.123 range for its IPO ahead of books closing on Thursday.

Books are said to be covered at the top of the range.

Pricing in line with guidance would give a deal size of OR128.1m (US$332.8m) that values the company at OR640.7m off a 20% free-float.

Pricing will be announced on Tuesday and shares start trading from March 12.

EFG Hermes, Oman Investment Bank, Jefferies, JP Morgan and Sohar International are joint global coordinators, and joint bookrunners with Credit Agricole/Kepler Cheuvreux and Societe Generale.

Source: IFR