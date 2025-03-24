Riyadh – Alujain Corporation suffered 38.36% year-on-year (YoY) lower net losses at SAR 50.70 million at the end of December 2024, compared to SAR 82.25 million, according to the financial results.

The revenues jumped by 11.36% to SAR 1.55 billion last year from SAR 1.39 billion in 2023, while the loss per share shrank to SAR 0.73 from SAR 1.61.

The board members approved a dividend distribution policy for two years.

Alujain will distribute SAR 0.75 per share for each quarter in 2025 and 2026, beginning with the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 and ending with the Q4-26.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, the company shifted to net profits valued at SAR 20.26 million, versus net losses worth SAR 17.74 million in H1-23.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher