Egypt - Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries registered net profits valued at EGP 181.03 million in the first five months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the financial results.

The generated earnings were higher by 67.4% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 108.16 million.

Revenues amounted to EGP 1.29 billion in the July-November period in 2024, an annual surge of 59.4% from EGP 809.98 million.

In the first quarter (Q1) of FY 2024/25, the company posted 66.45% YoY higher net profit after tax at EGP 98.509 million, compared to EGP 59.182 million.

Alexandria Pharmaceuticals is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical, chemical, veterinary and nutritional food products.

