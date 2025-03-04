Egypt - Al Baraka Capital, a subsidiary of Al Baraka Bank Egypt, plans to launch three new funds during the second half (H2) of 2025, the company’s Managing Director Sarah Hosni told Al Borsa News.

The company will also launch two funds with EGP 50 million in each capital, Hosni noted, adding that one is a stock fund and the other is a Shariah-compliant fund.

She highlighted that the stock fund would invest in companies listed on the EGX33 Shariah index, which was launched by the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) last year.

