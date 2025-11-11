Cairo – Mubasher: Al Baraka Bank Egypt has delivered a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 2.97 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, marking a 33.40% increase compared to EGP 1 billion in 9M-24.

The profit growth as of 30 September 2025 was driven by strong operating performance, with net returns income increasing by 25.80% to EGP 5.51 billion, according to a press release.

The non-consolidated net pre-tax profit reached EGP 4.15 billion in 9M-25, rising by 30.60% from EGP 1.38 billion in 9M-24.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) grew to EGP 3.55 in 9M-25, compared with EGP 1.21 in 9M-24.

The bank’s total assets hit EGP 141.14 billion at the end of September 2025, while customers’ deposits amounted to EGP 118.56 billion.

This positive performance was reflected across all key financial indicators, underscoring the success of the bank’s strategy in achieving sustainable growth and solidifying its standing among the top Islamic banks in the Egyptian market.

The CEO and Vice Chairman of Al Baraka Bank Egypt, Hazem Hegazy, said: "This strong performance aligns with the strategic steps the bank is taking to expand its activities and enhance its presence in the market. Recently, we announced the full acquisition of Amlak Finance Egypt from Amlak Finance (UAE), a move that reflects the bank’s commitment to deepening its footprint in mortgage finance and non-banking financial services."

The bank also continued strengthening its financial position, supported by robust growth in its retail financing and credit facilities portfolio, which reached EGP 71.30 billion, with an increase of EGP 10.70 billion with a growth rate of 17.70% compared to the end of 2024.

Across its business segments, the corporate financing and credit facilities portfolio increased by EGP 6.30 billion, representing a 13% rise compared to the end of 2024, reaching EGP 54.30 billion by September 2025.

Large corporate and syndicated financing recorded a 16.5% growth, increasing by EGP 6.50 billion to reach EGP 46.30 billion, while the SME financing portfolio reached EGP 8 billion by the end of September 2025.

Moreover, credit card portfolio to individuals surged by 70.3% to EGP 414 million by the end of September 2025.

Hegazy added: "In the coming period, we look forward to accelerating our digital transformation efforts and broadening our service offerings to meet evolving customer needs and contribute to the modernization of the banking landscape.”

He concluded: “We will also continue supporting productive sectors and development initiatives that drive economic growth and promote sustainable development."

