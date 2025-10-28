Ajwa for Food Industries Egypt recorded a 76.03% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profits after tax in 2024, according to the financial results.

Hence, profits hit EGP 10.877 million, compared to EGP 45.382 million in 2023.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 1.36 at the end of December 2024 from EGP 1.48 a year earlier.

Net sales amounted to EGP 1.702 billion last year, down from EGP 1.900 billion in 2023.

In the first six months of 2024, the consolidated profits after tax and non-controlling interests hiked 292.88% YoY to EGP 110.314 million from EGP 28.078 million.

