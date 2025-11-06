Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB Egypt) posted a 38.69% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in the first nine months of 2025, according to an EGX disclosure on November 6th.

Consolidated net profits grew to EGP 9.432 billion, compared to EGP 6.801 billion in the nine-month period of 2024.

Net interest income went up to EGP 14.772 billion from EGP 11.031 billion in the first nine months of 2024.

For standalone business, the lender registered net profits after tax amounting to EGP 9.177 billion from January through September, compared to EGP 6.652 billion in the same period of last year.

ADIB Egypt is an award-winning bank that started its operations in Egypt after the acquisition of the National Bank for Development (NBD), through the Emirati consortium between Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Emirates International Investment Company (EIIC) in 2007.

