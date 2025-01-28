Doha, Qatar: Qatar continues to boost its investments in sustainable development, demonstrating its competitiveness on the global stage.

An official noted that the country’s $2.5bn (QR9.10bn) of green bonds have been committed to fund sustainable development, including renewable energy and infrastructure improvements, as well as encouraging more environmentally friendly real estate.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Michael Brady, director of Turner and Townsend in Qatar, stressed that private firms need to ensure they are keeping pace with changing expectations. “While environmental legislation in the region currently remains limited, companies should prioritise sustainability now to avoid having to play catch-up as market dynamics and regulation evolve,” he said.

He underscored that digitalisation is crucial in protecting the industry in the long run. Therefore Qatar’s investments in emerging technologies remain essential. Brady said, “The private sector will be key in driving greater use of digital tools, but it will also be a major beneficiary of them.”

On the other hand, he remarks that Qatar’s economic diversification is at the heart of the National Vision 2030 and the primary sectors driving it include finance, education, tourism, and sport. “To achieve the vision, we need to build in a way that balances growth with liveability and the environment,” he said.

The market expert emphasised that “Smart cities allow us to optimise development – from innovative automated traffic management to energy-efficient buildings and intelligent waste disposal systems.”

“Demand for smart cities and the technologies that underpin them won’t be slowing down anytime soon. To be able to deliver on these significant opportunities, the construction sector will need to call on cloud-based solutions, AI, and modern methods of construction to boost efficiency in both building and operations,” Brady said.

Qatar has been at the forefront of smart city innovation, spurred by a wider desire to accelerate its digital revolution, as set out in the Digital Agenda 2030. The Qatar Mobility Innovations Centre is working to put digital connectivity at the heart of urban development in the country.

Brady highlighted Lusail City’s ongoing development, involving network connectivity spanning the 38 km2 hub. The program will use AI and data-driven technology to help transform Lusail into a fully integrated smart city and set the global standard for intelligent development.

On the other hand, the Msheireb Downtown regeneration project also focuses on the country’s focus on innovation. He said “Automation and AI are being used to boost productivity and project performance. With methods such as smart lighting and water-saving solutions, it has reduced its energy consumption by 30 percent.”

As the world’s first smart and sustainable downtown regeneration, industry leaders remark that these technologies are also being integrated with rich national heritage to create an intelligent and sustainable built environment that follows Qatari design.

“While no one expects Qatar’s construction investment to come close to the major 2022 FIFA World Cup spending cycle, the industry has been recalibrating – with Vision 2030 projects, including smart cities, set to be realised in the coming years,” Brady said.

However, with Qatar’s strong economy, the “real opportunity” for the sector to grow lies ahead as developers need to ensure they are making investment count. The latest Turner & Townsend’s International Construction Market Survey 2024 shows that Doha is the second most expensive city for construction in the Middle East at an average of US$2,096 per m2, behind Riyadh.

Meanwhile, supply chain disruption caused by global uncertainty and conflict in neighboring regions brings some caution around investing. He accentuated that “To keep project delivery on track, in the budget, and to boost investor confidence, firms need to ensure they are able to adapt to possible supply chain bottlenecks. “

He added, “This is all the more important as Qatar continues to compete with nearby markets for materials and skilled labor, particularly in the context of Saudi Arabia’s winning bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.”

