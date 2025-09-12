MUMBAI - European government bond yields were on course to end the week steady, diverging from their U.S. counterparts on differing outlooks for their respective central banks, while investor focus was also on a French credit rating review due after hours.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last at 2.64%, little changed on the day and week, while 2-year yields nudged up to 2%, up 8 basis points on the week.

Much of the German 2-year yield's advance came on Thursday after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday as expected and offered no clues about its next move.

JPMorgan now expects the ECB to lower interest rates once more this year in December, from a previous forecast of a cut in October.

Other regional bond yields, like those of France and Italy, were trading largely in line with Germany's.

Meanwhile, money markets are fully pricing in a 25-basis point cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 4.03% after slipping to its lowest level since April on Thursday, on course to end the week down by 5 basis points.

Elsewhere, the focus is also on France's sovereign debt rating review by Fitch expected after European market hours. A downgrade would push France's rating to A+, seven notches above junk territory and the lowest among its peers.

The spread between French and German 10-year bond yields was last at 77 bps, down from this week's six-month high of 83.38 bps.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Amanda Cooper and William Maclean)