SYDNEY: Alibaba Group has delivered investors initial price guidance on its $5 billion dual currency bond, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar tranche consists of 5.5-year, 10.5-year and a 30-year bond, the term sheet showed.

The 5.5-year bond has an initial price guidance of Treasuries and about 90 basis points, the 10.5-year is Treasuries plus about 115 basis points and the longer-dated bond is Treasuries plus 130 basis points.

The offshore yuan tranche has a 3.5-year bond with an initial price guidance of around 2.9%, 5-year at 3.1%, 10-year at 3.4% and 20-year at 3.8%.

