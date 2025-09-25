The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is marketing a US dollar three-year Reg S 144A bond at US Treasuries plus 40 basis points (bps) area and a 10-year at 55bps area.

The senior unsecured notes will be rated AA/AA (S&P/Fitch), in line with the issuer's Aa2/AA/AA ratings.

The notes will be listed in London and Abu Dhabi.

Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, and Standard Chartered are the global coordinators.

They are also lead managers and bookrunners along with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank of China, Emirates NBD Capital, ICBC, JP Morgan, and SMBC.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

