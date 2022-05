ECONOMY VIDEO: The rising profile of India's Adani Group in the Middle East The market capitalization of the Adani Group is estimated to be $215 billion

As Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani's top businesses include shipping, ports, power transmission, cements, green energy, and oil and gas. Adani Group’s estimated market cap stands at around $215 billion and it has significant investment interests in the Middle East. Watch the Zawya video here.

