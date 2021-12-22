The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday its EDGAR system was facing technical problems.

EDGAR, or the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval system, has a database of filings submitted by companies and others, which are required by law to file forms with the SEC.

"The EDGAR system is currently experiencing technical difficulties," a banner message on SEC's website read.

"EDGAR is not currently disseminating to (Public Dissemination Service) servers at this time, so PDS subscribers are not able to receive filings," SEC said in an email notification, adding it was investigating the issue.

No company filings showed on the database since Tuesday night, according to a Reuters check.

