Union Coop has introduced more than 80 smart devices to scan prices at all its branches and Commercial Centres to prevent mistakes.

Ayoub Mohammed, Operations Manager, Union Coop emphasised that the Cooperative is committed to enhancing the shopping experience of its customers and shoppers in all its outlets by meeting their increasing demands and happiness expectations through cutting edge technologies that it deploys in its operations and the expansion of its services to gain the confidence of shoppers.

Pointing out that Cooperative is continuing to modernise the process of ‘Sales & Purchase’ provided to consumers with the latest updates in the retail trade science.

He also indicated that the Cooperative is committed to protecting consumers and enhancing channels of communication with them through its various channels. It has made great strides during the past years to provide everything new to consumers.

He pointed out that the Cooperative is keen to provide consumers with an appropriate and distinctive shopping experience, as it has implemented latest technologies that prevent mistakes in the ‘pricing’ of goods, as it is the first priority for the shopper in any store or outlet.

On a daily basis, the trained Cooperative employees in all the outlets use smart devices to conduct product surveys, verify that the prices of products in the ongoing or ended offers are up to date and cross-checked with the prices at the billing counter to avoid mistakes through price scanning devices. Noting that the Cooperative offers competitive prices for products to please the consumers.

He explained that error in price is possible due to multiple factors. For example, a shopper unintentionally can misplace a product in different shelf, which may lead to a mistake.

He stressed that Union Coop has launched many initiatives to delight consumers who encounter issues while shopping and one of them is the Consumer Happiness Centre, which has trained professionals seeking to assist all consumers and solve any issue that might face them.