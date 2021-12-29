LONDON- The yield on 30-year British government bonds hit its highest since Nov. 4 - the day the Bank of England wrong-footed markets by keeping interest rates on hold - as investor concerns eased over the risks posed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The 30-year gilt yield rose more than seven basis points on Wednesday to peak at 1.161%.

British financial markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday when stock markets in other countries rose.

