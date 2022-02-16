DUBAI- The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkey, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, to step up cooperation in agriculture, rural development, and adoption of modern farming systems.

The agreement aligns with the strategic direction of the UAE leadership to enhance international cooperation and exchange of successful experiences with the aim of strengthening the country’s capabilities to face all challenges and building a better, more sustainable future.

The MoU was signed by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and Bekir Pakdemirli, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Republic of Turkey.

Speaking on the new partnership, Minister Almheiri said, "MOCCAE is keen to build bridges of cooperation with the concerned authorities in other countries as part of its efforts to achieve the country’s goals in food security, environmental protection, and climate action. The agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey focuses on the development of the agricultural sector and identifying innovative solutions that strengthen our food security by employing technology, adopting modern climate-smart agricultural systems, increasing food production, and ensuring the continuity of supply chains."

"Sharing knowledge and best practices between our two countries, who rely on innovation to deal with challenges, will help us build sustainable food systems and meet our food security targets. We look forward to cooperating with our counterparts in Turkey, and are confident this partnership will bring us mutual benefits," she added.

For his part, Bekir Pakdemirli said, "I hope that the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture, which we signed today within the scope of our President's visit, will be beneficial for the two countries. I sincerely believe that our cooperation will go further on this occasion. We are ready to work harder to improve our economic and agricultural relations." Areas of cooperation include agricultural pest control and plant protection, organic agriculture, technology-based agricultural production, food safety, food production, food and livestock trade, as well as animal production and health.

The two countries will also collaborate in agricultural research, the use of modern technology and techniques to boost food security, promotion of joint agricultural ventures between their private sectors, and development of specialised agricultural zones.

To ensure the achievement of the MoU’s objectives, the two parties agreed to establish a joint agricultural steering committee to supervise the implementation.

