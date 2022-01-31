A remote-controlled vehicle used for securing events and smart government services offered in 3D would be among the several projects that will be showcased, as the month-long UAE Innovates begins tomorrow.

All seven emirates will showcase their most novel offerings during one of the largest innovation festivals in the world.

Overseen by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre of Government Innovation (MBRCGI), UAE Innovates 2022 will engage federal and local government entities, the private sector, academia, and community members in “futureproof initiatives that improve wellbeing and help create more resilient government models”.

Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, said: "The UAE Government is keen to consolidate innovation across all vital sectors. The nationwide festival will embrace creative ideas and innovations, and engage the community through projects, and initiatives. UAE Innovates 2022 includes events taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

The Expo will host more than 60 dedicated events. One of the main installations will be an MBRCGI exhibition at Festival Garden, where innovative government experiences will be highlighted.

Innovations you must not miss

Ministry of Interior:

- Emirates Sniper project, which is a remote-controlled vehicle used for security at events

- Fire Robot project, which is mini fire-extinguishing mechanism

- Bin Woriqa smart service project to provide doctors easy access to hospitals.

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security

‘Our Digital Services’ exhibition will display Golden Residency, digital customs, and digital faceprint authentication services.

Dubai Courts

- Digital litigation initiative, an interactive and integrated smart system that enables customers to conveniently access all litigation services around the clock.

- The Child Rights Law is the first law available in an interactive illustrated manner, with the aim of facilitating the delivery of information to children and helping them understand their rights.

Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence

Innovative solutions that adopt artificial intelligence tools to reduce food waste and enhance food security through early detection of plant diseases. The project leverages data analysis tools to support farmers in various stages of production and marketing.

Human Resources Department in Fujairah

It will organise an event, showcasing its 3D and AI-based smart services.

Celebrating the best

The MBRCGI’s month-long event concludes with the UAE Innovates Award, which will celebrate and recognise some of the most impactful innovations implemented at the local and federal government level over the last 12 months.

It also aims to promote innovation in various sectors and enhance the community’s involvement in creating future initiatives that can improve lives and create more robust government models.