Yas Marina is introducing the Orchid Overnight Superyacht, its first-ever floating hotel. Operated by Dutch Oriental, the superyacht blends refined seafaring design with five-star hotel standards, offering guests luxury accommodation on the water.

With polished interiors, private suites, and dedicated guest services, the Orchid Overnight provides an elevated stay in Abu Dhabi's iconic destination.

Jassim Albastaki, General Manager at Yas Asset Management, said: “The launch of Orchid Overnight marks a bold new chapter in Abu Dhabi’s hospitality scene, and we’re proud to host it at Yas Marina. Combining the elegance and exclusivity of a superyacht with the comfort of a luxury hotel, it offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience. Paired with Yas Marina’s amenities and entertainment, it’s a seamless blend of sophistication and lifestyle. Strategic collaborations such as this strengthen Yas Island’s position on the global stage as a premier destination for exceptional leisure and entertainment experiences.”

Swapnil Patrikar, General Manager- Hospitality & Business Development from Dutch Oriental Megayachts, said: "Choosing Yas Marina as the home of The Orchid Overnight was a natural decision. It offers facilities that cater seamlessly to the needs of our guests, while its prime location makes it easily accessible for visitors from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. With Zayed International Airport just moments away, it also provides unparalleled convenience for international travellers arriving to experience this one-of-a-kind floating hotel.”

As part of the experience, escape to an enchanting overnight stay, surrounded by panoramic sunsets and the serene sea. Enjoy gourmet delights, crafted by expert chefs.

Amenities include 360° sun deck views, 24/7 Front Desk, Concierge & Housekeeping, Smart room automation, King or Twin beds, Premium bathroom amenities, and Floor-to-ceiling windows, offering guests an unforgettable journey around the stunning Abu Dhabi coastline. To welcome the new season, Orchid Overnight Superyacht will be introducing sundowner and dinner cruises from October 2025.

LUXURY AFLOAT

The Orchid Overnight Superyacht features 31 guest rooms, thoughtfully designed to accommodate a variety of preferences:

24 Superior Rooms (25 sqm) with king or twin beds and private bathrooms

4 VIP Rooms (30 sqm) with king beds and ensuite bathrooms

3 Royal Suites (60 sqm) featuring a king bed, sofa bed, living area, private hot tub, and shower

This Superyacht is also available for private hire—ideal for corporate gatherings, private celebrations, or full buyouts of all 31 rooms and suites. Cruise around Abu Dhabi in unmatched style and luxury, making your special occasion truly unforgettable.

Guests can enjoy a host of premium facilities, including:

A sun-soaked top deck with loungers, dining areas, buffet stations, and full-service bartenders

A spacious reception area with concierge service

Flexible F&B options – including full board, bed and breakfast, and 24-hour in-room dining curated by onboard chefs

Unlimited soft beverages served during all sunset and dinner cruises

