Wynn Resorts and its partners have earmarked land for a second integrated resort on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, according to a shareholders’ agreement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission,a World Casino News report said.

The document, dated June 21, 2024, and signed by Wynn Resorts, RAK Hospitality Holding and Al Marjan Island LLC, identifies a “Second Integrated Resort Plot” covering 593,870 sq ft of existing land and a further 892,306 sq ft to be reclaimed from the sea. If developed, Wynn or an affiliate would hold exclusive gaming operator rights, the report said.

The filing also lists additional parcels, including a “Janu Plot,” a “Luxury Hotel and Apartments Plot,” and a broader “Land Bank,” underscoring long-term expansion plans in the emirate.

Wynn’s flagship Al Marjan Island resort, already under construction, is slated to open in early 2027. The $3.9 billion development will feature 1,542 rooms and suites, 22 villas, retail promenades, a 7,500 sq m events centre, spa and theatres, anchored by the Gulf’s first legal casino. The main tower will rise over 300 metres, making it one of the tallest structures in Ras Al Khaimah.

Construction began in 2023 and has passed the halfway mark, with structural works up to the 26th floor completed and fit-out works underway. The project is being developed by Wynn in partnership with Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding. -TradeArabia News Service

