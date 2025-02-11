Egypt - Somabay has signed an agreement with Marriott International to integrate the Autograph Collection Hotels brand in Egypt, according to a press release.

The signing of the autograph collection property marks the second partnership between Somabay and Marriott International following the opening of Sheraton Soma Bay in 1999.

Ibrahim El Missiri, CEO of Somabay, commented: “We are excited to further expand our hospitality offerings in the destination with the addition of an Autograph Collection Resort.”

Expected to launch in 2027, the beachfront resort is poised to reshape hospitality in Somabay with 194 meticulously curated rooms, cabanas, and suites.

The resort is expected to feature multiple dining venues, modern meeting rooms, an executive lounge and a business centre.

The autograph collection’s portfolio currently features more than 320 hotels globally.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).