NEOM, the ambitious futuristic city in Saudi Arabia, has announced a partnership with renowned hospitality brand Zannier Hotels to develop a new luxury eco-resort in Zardun, one of its key destinations in the Magna region located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia.

Zannier Zardun will be a tranquil retreat nestled in the stunning landscape of 4-sq-km Zardun, overlooking the crystal-clear waters of the Gulf of Aqaba. The resort will feature 100 rooms and suites spread across three unique buildings, each offering a distinctive experience.

Nature activities

Guests at Zannier Zardun will enjoy a range of activities, including nature conservation programmes, sports, and leisure activities. The resort will also feature a unique experience centre with a 360-degree observation deck, providing visitors with unparalleled views of the surrounding area.

"We are thrilled to officialide our collaboration with NEOM" commented Arnaud Zannier, Founder and CEO of Zannier Hotels. "Yhis partnership marks a significant milestone, solidifying our position among top-tier hospitality brands. It highlights our ambitious vision and commitment to excellence, serving as both a cornerstone for our brand's evolution and a testament to our emergence as a formidable contender in the luxury hospitality market.”

Lush oases

As part of NEOM and Zannier Hotels’ dedication to preserving and enhancing the natural environment, the resort will feature a series of lush oases designed to support diverse habitats, aiding the reintroduction of native animal, tree, and plant species.

Zannier Zardun epitomises NEOM's dedication to crafting unrivalled experiences that celebrate the precious environment and rich heritage of Magna. Together we will carefully and diligently cultivate and conserve the vibrant ecosystem along the coast for future generations” said Jeremy Lester, Executive Director, Magna. “This partnership with Zannier Hotels reflects a unified vision where ultra-luxury and sustainability coexist in perfect harmony. Zannier Zardun charters new horizons, merging our grand ambitions and shared values to create lasting memories for our guests and visitors to cherish.”

This project represents another major achievement for Zannier Hotels continuing to make its mark as an ambitious and creative global hospitality brand and a leader in new-generation luxury.

“Our collaboration with Zannier Hotels, a brand that shares our commitment to authenticity, sustainable practices, and creating unique guest experiences rooted in nature, represents a powerful partnership for NEOM," said Chris Newman, Executive Director of NEOM Hotel Division.

Authentic experiences

"Zannier Hotels' dedication to authentic experience makes them the ideal partner for Magna. Together, we will create a sanctuary that embraces the stunning natural beauty of the Gulf of Aqaba, pushing boundaries in progressive architecture with the aim to redefine how we travel, stay, and live," he added.

All projects are crafted by the acclaimed Zannier Interior Design Studio, ensuring a unique and masterful touch.​

