MADINAH — Madinah topped all cities across Saudi Arabia in occupancy rates for tourist hospitality facilities during the first half of 2025, reaching 74.7 percent, according to a report published by the Ministry of Tourism.



The city's licensed hospitality sector saw substantial growth, with total licensed facilities reaching 538, including 69 new licenses, and total hotel rooms of 64,569, including 6,628 newly added rooms.



The growth underscores Madinah's position as a major destination for religious tourism and reflects the impact of large-scale development projects that are enhancing accommodation capacity and service quality, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

