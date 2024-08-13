Jeddah’s Historic District announced that teamLab Borderless Jeddah, a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and global art collective teamLab, attracted more than 52,500 visitors in its first two months of operation, since opening on June 10.

This remarkable success underscores the ministry's commitment to preserving the kingdom's heritage while welcoming innovative forms of artistic and cultural expression from around the world, a statement said.

Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim Al-Issa, Director General of the Historic Jeddah Program, stated that the opening of the globally renowned interactive museum, teamLab Borderless Jeddah, in the heart of Historic Jeddah, which is supported by His Highness the Minister of Culture, elevates Jeddah as a world-class tourist destination, offering visitors a truly unique cultural and tourism experience.

He further highlighted the strategic vision behind selecting Jeddah Historic District as the site for the groundbreaking museum, in light of Saudi Vision 2030 and Jeddah’s strategic growth into a premier global cultural and tourist destination.

The teamLab Borderless Jeddah project is one of the Quality of Life Program’s initiatives to develop and foster cultural and arts exhibition infrastructure, aiming to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s contribution to arts and culture, one of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

The enthusiasm for this unique cultural attraction also reflects in the rapid ticket sales, with tickets sold out online from the opening day until August 15.

The museum's ticketing website has garnered an impressive 890,000 visits, and the teamLab Borderless Jeddah Instagram account has quickly grown to 20,900 followers, with total impressions reaching 10.02 million.

teamLab Borderless Jeddah is the first permanent teamLab museum to open in the Middle East, offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy more than 80 interactive, digital artworks across a 10,000 sqm space.

By hosting the museum and other creative cultural projects, Jeddah Historic District continues to attract international attention, further establishing itself as a hub for culture and tourism.

