Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, is taking its award-winning loyalty program, GHA Discovery, to the high seas after entering a landmark partnership with Regent Seven Seas Cruises (Regent), a leading luxury cruise line based in Miami, Florida.

This exclusive agreement marks the first time a cruise line has partnered with GHA, bringing together two leading luxury brands in the travel sector.

GHA Discovery members, who have access to 800 hotels, resorts and palaces operated by 40 hotel brands in 100 countries, are rewarded with the program’s innovative rewards currency, Discovery Dollars (D$1 equal to $1).

Through this exclusive partnership, the program’s 24 million members will now enjoy the additional benefit of earning D$ by reserving a voyage with Regent and will be able to redeem those benefits in any GHA hotel, resort and palace, said a statement.

GHA Discovery members who reserve a Regent cruise will also be fast-tracked to GHA Discovery Titanium status, which provides a number of benefits at GHA hotels and resorts worldwide.

In addition, GHA members will receive a special welcome gift of champagne and chocolates to be enjoyed once on board their reserved voyage, it said.

“We are the perfect match, with Regent Seven Seas Cruises being the world’s leading luxury cruise line, offering itineraries that connect key cities across the globe, and GHA Discovery uniting the world’s largest collection of luxury hotel brands, with some of the best hotels in the world in those same destinations,” said GHA CEO Chris Hartley. “This strategic partnership will expand our reach, provide more choice and rich new benefits to our customers; and for GHA, it will drive significant enrolments notably from key markets such as the U.S., generating incremental revenue to our hotel brands.”

“We are delighted to partner with GHA to bring Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ unrivaled luxury experiences to even more discerning guests around the world,” stated Andrea DeMarco, President for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We are confident that Regent’s all-inclusive, immersive destination experiences, lavishly appointed, spacious suites, exquisite gourmet restaurants and world class service will appeal to GHA Discovery’s millions of members who desire the highest standards of luxury whether on land or at sea.”

The partnership benefits are as follows:

For every Regent booking made by a GHA Discovery member, guests will be rewarded:

• Between D$750 and D$2,500 for every Regent cruise reservation made, which can be spent at any GHA hotel or resort worldwide, valid for 12 months.

• Fast-track upgrade to GHA Discovery Titanium status, valid for over 12 months, offering benefits such as double room upgrades, special amenities, early check-in, and late checkout at GHA hotels and resorts worldwide.

To celebrate the launch of this partnership, GHA Discovery members can collect triple rewards of up to D$7,500, redeemable at any participating GHA hotel or resort. The offer is valid for bookings until September 30, 2023 and cruises departing on or before December 31, 2023.

“The partnership with Regent Seven Seas Cruises underlines our strategy to focus on partnerships that strengthen our position as the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, with an innovative loyalty program at its heart. This paves the way for continued growth in 2023 and beyond as we look to expand our travel ecosystem with like-minded partners for mutual gain,” said Chris Hartley.

