Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has announced that the first resorts and attractions on Shura Island will begin opening to guests in the coming weeks.

Phase one of the launch includes the debut of SLS, EDITION, and InterContinental hotels, along with Shura Links, Saudi Arabia’s first island golf course. This moment marks a major milestone for RSG as it continues making Vision 2030’s ambitions for national transformation and economic diversification a reality for the people of Saudi Arabia, as well as demonstrating the possibility of regenerative tourism.

“As the heart of The Red Sea, Shura Island represents everything Red Sea Global stands for: bold ambition, deep respect for nature, and a commitment to redefining tourism in Saudi Arabia and beyond. With the soft opening of Shura in the coming weeks, we move closer to achieving our mission to set new standards in regenerative tourism, while realizing Vision 2030,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

Shura Island will eventually be home to 11 world-class resorts, all of which will open across the next few months. When fully complete, the island will offer guests unparalleled access to pristine natural landscapes, luxurious amenities, high-end food and beverage and retail, signature experiences and cultural programming, making it the beating heart of this world-leading tourism destination.

Guests will either arrive by boat to the island’s marina or by electric vehicle across the stunning 3.3km Shura crossing — including Saudi Arabia’s longest internal bridge. From there, they will be immersed in a world of turquoise lagoons, untouched beaches, and elevated hospitality.

Red Sea International Airport (RSI), which is situated within three hours' flying time of 250 million people and eight hours' flying time for 85% of the world’s population, is the gateway to The Red Sea destination. It is already welcoming a regular schedule of domestic and international flights. Most recently it was announced that Qatar Airways will operate direct flights to RSI three times a week from next month, with further air lift expected to be announced soon.

A trio of world-class hospitality brands

The following resorts will welcome first guests in the coming weeks:

* SLS Red Sea: A bold blend of natural beauty and signature SLS flair, SLS The Red Sea features 150 luxurious rooms and villas, including beachfront and overwater options, with curated cultural, wellness, and leisure experiences.

* The Red Sea EDITION: A sanctuary of modern luxury and island serenity, the resort offers 240 elegantly designed rooms, including 53 suites, a world-class spa, multiple dining destinations, and access to watersports and golf.

* InterContinental The Red Sea Resort: A five-star barefoot luxury escape with 178 rooms and 32 suites, five dining venues, a spa, event spaces, and a design inspired by the surrounding coral reefs.

Looking ahead, the remaining eight resorts are on track to open in the coming months. This includes: Faena; Fairmont; Four Seasons; Grand Hyatt; Jumeirah; Miraval; Raffles; and Rosewood.

Naturally dolphin-shaped, Shura Island is the vibrant heart of The Red Sea. The overarching design concept, developed by world-renowned architects Foster + Partners, is affectionately known as ‘Coral Bloom’ due to the inspiration the surrounding coral reefs give to the architecture.

The resorts on Shura have been conceived to blend seamlessly with the island’s pristine environment. The development is carefully engineered to minimize environmental impact and maximize energy efficiency. For instance, like the rest of The Red Sea, Shura is entirely powered by renewable energy.

As well as resorts, Shura Island is the setting for a collection of exclusive homes. The first properties available to buy on the island were announced earlier this year and will be ready for handover at the end of 2025. Residents will have access to all of the island’s entertainments, as well as its pristine beaches and azure waters, while also offering seamless access to the wider destination and iconic resorts.

The Kingdom's first island golf course

Shura Links will also open in September, offering a world-class golfing experience that combines challenge, design, and sustainability. As Saudi Arabia’s first island golf course, Shura Links offers spectacular views and a course designed to blend natural desert landscapes with lush fairways. Sustainability is a key focus, with innovative water management and eco-friendly practices integral to its design and operation. Easily accessible from all Shura Island resorts, as well available to guests and residents at other resorts at The Red Sea, it promises an unforgettable golfing experience in a pristine coastal setting.

RSG’s impact on nature and communities extends far beyond the borders of its destinations. Through its transformative destinations at The Red Sea and AMAALA, it is creating120,000 new jobs, driving economic growth and fostering a sustainable future for all. - TradeArabia News Service

