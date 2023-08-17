Qatar - Entry to Expo 2023 Doha is free for for all visitors, according to information available on Qatar Tourism (QT) application Visit Qatar. It was announced on Monday that the Hayya Card option will be in place for the visitors of Expo 2023 Doha, being held from October 2, 2023 to March 28, 2024.

Visit Qatar has also published pre-made itineraries that range from one to six days while covering tourism spots, cultural landmarks, heritage places, museums, shopping spots, beaches, sand dunes, street arts, dining places, culinary diversities, adventure seeking sites, safari and wellness locations.

Expo 2023 Doha Secretary General Mohamed al-Khoury had explained that the details of the entry procedures with the Hayya Card for the event would be announced later. The Hayya Card entry system will be implemented in cooperation with Qatar Tourism for visitors during the six-month event.

Expo 2023 Doha is expected to have participation of 80 countries and the arrival of three million visitors to Doha. The Hayya Card was launched during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as a Fan ID that allowed ticket-holders' entry into Qatar and the stadiums while giving them free access to metro and bus services.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) had extended the validity of the Hayya Card, allowing the card holders from outside the country to enter Qatar until January 24, 2024.

The pre-made itineraries from Visit Qatar lend opportunities to visit Unesco World Heritage Al Zubarah Archaeological site, Katara Cultural Village, The Pearl-Qatar, Al Sheehaniya Camel Race Track, East-West/West-East installation, Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum, Souq Waqif, Msheireb Museums, Museum of Islamic Art, National Museum of Qatar, Museum of Illusions, the Corniche and various malls across Qatar. The accommodation packages feature hotels and resorts across the country.

Expo 2023 Doha is held under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment" and aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat desertification. It is set to make history as the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Expo 2023 Doha is developed under Qatar's National Vision 2030 and organised under the Ministry of Municipality.

