The demand for travel to and from the UAE is set to rise in the coming weeks as Covid-19 safety protocols for inbound travel have eased, say travel agents.

Bharat Aidasani, managing partner, Pluto Travels said that demand has been increasing ever since the PCR requirement for inbound travellers was scrapped by UAE authorities.

“Travel to the UAE is nearly back to pre-pandemic level and now, people save about Dh250 travelling from India to UAE. Also, the reduced waiting time at the airport, and booking tickets only after PCR results, may have contributed to the high demand in inbound travel,” Aidasani said.

Starting February 26, the UAE’s National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) said UAE-bound vaccinated travellers are not required to present a PCR test ahead of their travels.

Moreover, most destinations around the world have been easing Covid-19 protocols and now exempt vaccinated travellers from carrying PCR test results.

Taha Siddique, owner of Siddique Travel in India, said that he has been receiving unexpected enquiries for travel to the UAE after easing of restrictions. “Since the news broke out, I have been receiving more enquiries for travel. Many of my clients who travel to Dubai on short business trips have resumed travel,” said Siddique.

“Scrapping of Rapid PCR/PCR tests brought a sigh of relief for UAE-bound business travellers and tourists,” he added.

Many travellers from India find Dubai an ideal tourist destination for short trips. “People have not travelled for long, and I feel that in coming months, people are willing to travel to Dubai,” Taha said.

Aidasani also highlighted that many residents are planning trips to their hometown for reunions. “The demand will soar for countries like India, Europe, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Philippines in summer as several residents are going on vacation after a long time,” he added.

UAE residents are also travelling to the Balkans and central Asian countries for short trips. “It is safe to travel to central Asian countries and flights are nearly full capacity,” he concluded.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

SM Ayaz Zakir