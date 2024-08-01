UAE - Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi has opened a brand-new Kids Palace for children aged between 10 months and 12 years that will encourage exploration and adventure, and which, it said, will transform the resort experience for families.

Under the supervision of Mandarin Oriental’s service team, every child can engage in fun and educational activities in the safe indoor and outdoor spaces, tailored to their interests and developmental stage.

The colourful, joyful design features dedicated areas for different age groups including Fatima & Friends for 10 months to 3 years old, Family Nest a family room, Falcon Adventures for children aged 4 to 12, and the children’s restaurant called Flutter Bites.

The Kids Palace offers a diverse range of activities centred around five key pillars: sustainability, culinary, arts and creative, wellbeing and exploration.

Children have the opportunity to learn about environmental stewardship and participate in eco-friendly activities such as gardening and nature walks.

Budding chefs can explore the world of food and nutrition through interactive cooking classes and unique farm-to-table experiences, whilst young creatives can express themselves through art and sculpture.

The Kids Palace also seeks to nurture physical, mental and emotional health through a holistic, interactive programme covering everything from yoga to mindfulness workshops.

The Day Pass offers a strategic option for parents seeking some hard-earned “we-time”. It also offers an hour of complimentary access and special discounts to in-house guests.

“We are committed to perfecting the art of family vacations, by providing a balance of luxurious indulgence and thrilling adventures across our resort,” said Michael Koth, General Manager of Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi and Area Vice President of Operations, Middle East, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

“Our children's programme offers a wide range of activities for children to learn and play in a welcoming space.

“The Kids Palace is not just a club, but a palace that offers our little fans the same experience as their parents in the main palace. It is a palace that ignites even the wildest and youngest imaginations.

“Our goal is to instil a lifelong passion for learning and curiosity, while promoting the values of sustainability, creativity, and mindfulness.”

