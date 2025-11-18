Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that Skyports Infrastructure, a UK-based company specialising in advanced aerial mobility infrastructure development, has completed 60% of the work on the first vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial taxi vertiport in the emirate, located near Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The RTA said it has also signed agreements with Emaar Properties, Atlantis The Royal, and Wasl Asset Management Group to establish additional vertiports for aerial taxis within their real estate projects.

RTA said additional vertiports will be constructed to support the aerial taxi service. These additions will bring the total number of planned vertiports for 2026 to four, including the one located near Dubai International Airport. Together, these vertiports will form the foundation of the initial route network for the electric aerial taxi service.

This will ensure the delivery of exceptional air mobility services to Dubai's residents and visitors, while enhancing connectivity between key areas, business districts, and tourist landmarks, it added.

The vertiports and take-off pads are being constructed to the highest international safety standards. The vehicles will operate in partnership with Joby Aviation, the developer of the electric aerial taxi, while Skyports Infrastructure is responsible for the vertiport design, construction, and operations. RTA will oversee governance of the operation, ensuring integration with other transportation modes. According to the timeline, the aerial taxi service is expected to launch in 2026.

The primary vertiport, located near Dubai International Airport, spans 3,100 sq m across four floors. It includes two levels for vehicle parking, take-off and landing pads, designated areas for aerial taxi parking and charging, and fully air-conditioned passenger facilities. The vertiport is estimated to handle 42,000 aerial taxi landings annually, serving around 170,000 passengers.

On the ongoing work, Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports Infrastructure, said: "Vertiports are fundamental to the success of the advanced aerial mobility system. With this pivotal milestone reached, we are witnessing a historic moment in the sector’s journey as Dubai positions itself to become the first city in the world to make advanced aerial mobility a tangible reality."

"This will offer a high-speed, zero-emission mode of transport that will revolutionise the movement of people within and beyond urban areas," he added.

Meanwhile in another development, RTA, in collaboration with US-based company Joby Aviation has completed the operation of first crewed electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial taxi flight between two distinct locations in the UAE.

The electric aerial taxi took off from the Dubai Jetman Helipad in Margham and flew 17 minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central), coinciding with the Dubai Airshow 2025.

This achievement makes Joby the first company in the world to complete a crewed electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft flight between two distinct points within the UAE.

According to Joby, these sustainable, environmentally friendly vehicles operate on electric power, producing no harmful emissions during operation.

The aerial taxi can accommodate four passengers and the pilot, and operates at a lower noise level compared to traditional helicopters.

Designed for urban environments, the taxi benefits from its vertical take-off and landing feature, removing the need for horizontal space at stations, said the US-based group.

The taxi offers reliability, comfort, and speed, integrating the latest technological advancements worldwide. It is equipped with six rotors and four battery packs, enabling a range of up to 160 km, with a top speed of 320km per hour.

On the successful flight, Joby said it expects to ramp up Dubai flight test operations and begin carrying passengers in 2026 in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), and Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS).

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said the successful completion of the first crewed flight of the electric aerial taxi marks a new milestone in Dubai’s record of leadership and innovation.

The successful completion by Joby Aviation of the first aerial taxi flight between two distinct locations underscores the success of RTA’s operational framework for developing Dubai’s aerial mobility ecosystem and its capability to operate within a shared airspace", he stated.

"This milestone paves the way for a new phase of integration among smart mobility systems across the emirate, further strengthening the confidence of global partners in Dubai’s regulatory and technological environment and establishing it as a leading global platform for future mobility trials," he added.

Al Tayer said RTA was steadily progressing towards the commercial launch of the aerial taxi service in 2026, "solidifying Dubai’s position as the city of the future and a global hub for innovative and sustainable urban mobility solutions, combining efficient infrastructure with high quality of life."

"The aerial taxi will offer a distinctive new service for residents and visitors of Dubai seeking a fast, safe, and convenient way to travel between key destinations across the city. The journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah is expected to take about 10 minutes, compared to roughly 45 minutes by car," he added.

JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, said: "From flight demonstrations to infrastructure, we're making incredible progress on all fronts as we look ahead to launching commercial passenger service in Dubai next year."

"By working alongside the RTA, other government agencies and infrastructure partners, we’ve been able to streamline development of the world’s first air taxi service and are closer than ever to making urban air transport an everyday reality for residents and visitors across the UAE," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

