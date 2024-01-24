This came as Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, addressed the Federal National Council (FNC) on Wednesday.

He said the ministry would study the proposal submitted by the FNC to construct the new road to reduce traffic — especially during peak times.

Officials will meet local government representatives to assess whether there is a need to construct a new highway or add more lanes to existing ones. They will also assess if diverting traffic to alternative routes would help.

The UAE will implement “new procedures” to ease traffic between Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the minister added. Solutions include an integrated centre to monitor traffic flow and AI to assess reasons for congestions. Al Mazrouei said these will be rolled out in the second half of 2024.

He said these initiatives aim to enhance traffic flow and reduce bottlenecks. The plans were developed based on thorough studies, and the ministry is working closely with local municipalities to secure approvals.

A dedicated monitoring centre equipped with artificial intelligence will assess traffic around the clock, utilising AI to identify the causes of congestion.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).